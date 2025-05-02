BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioLineRx from $9.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

BLRX stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioLineRx stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,010,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 50.50% of BioLineRx at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

