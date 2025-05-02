Barclays PLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.20. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AUPH

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 61,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $494,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,120. This trade represents a 8.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Greg Keenan sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $97,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,312. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,898 shares of company stock worth $2,753,094. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.