Barclays PLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

NYSE CPF opened at $26.25 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $711.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

