Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Replimune Group worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Replimune Group by 8,798.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

