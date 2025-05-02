Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEIFree Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,799 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.51% of Methode Electronics worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,678,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,396.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 287,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 275,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 32,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $211,455.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,455.18. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lars Ullrich acquired 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,353.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,353.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $227.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.01 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -21.46%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

