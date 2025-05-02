Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) has been given a C$19.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AYA. Desjardins raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$20.75 to C$19.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.91.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$8.68 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$8.53 and a 12-month high of C$19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$802.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.61.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

