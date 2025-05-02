Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
