Arch Biopartners (NYSE:ARCH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Biopartners (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arch Biopartners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $134.83 on Friday. Arch Biopartners has a twelve month low of $116.44 and a twelve month high of $180.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Biopartners stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Biopartners Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Featured Stories

