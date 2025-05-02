Arch Biopartners (NYSE:ARCH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Biopartners (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Arch Biopartners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $134.83 on Friday. Arch Biopartners has a twelve month low of $116.44 and a twelve month high of $180.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Biopartners stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Biopartners Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Biopartners
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Biopartners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Biopartners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.