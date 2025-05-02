Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.2% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after buying an additional 588,427 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 232,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $54,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 164,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $259.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $213.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.83. The company has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.