Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,139 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,631,000 after buying an additional 588,427 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 232,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $54,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.1% in the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 164,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Argus raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $213.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.