Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.73 million, a PE ratio of 149.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Angi has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Angi by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Angi by 1,255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Angi by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

