Analysts Offer Predictions for Boralex Q1 Earnings

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.25.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$30.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.29. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$24.40 and a 12 month high of C$36.68.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.76%.

Insider Activity at Boralex

In other news, Director Ricky Fontaine acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,100.00. Also, Director Patrick Decostre sold 8,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$260,130.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

