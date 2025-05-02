Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Desjardins

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

Shares of AD.UN opened at C$19.55 on Tuesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.08 and a 12 month high of C$20.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of C$889.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Teresa Mccarthy sold 7,000 shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.30, for a total transaction of C$135,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Aaron Potter sold 3,019 shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.96, for a total value of C$60,259.24. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust.

