Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 121.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

