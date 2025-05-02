Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives $20.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 51,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,356,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

