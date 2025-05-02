49,448 Shares in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 49,448 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INBK. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

INBK opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $184.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.73 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.96%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.