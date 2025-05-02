10,990 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of OSI Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 203,511 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $224.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.05.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $444.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

