XTX Topco Ltd Sells 56,931 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,931 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Angi were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 1,255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Angi by 39.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South grew its stake in Angi by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 51,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Angi by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Angi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Angi Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ANGI opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $569.87 million, a P/E ratio of 143.27 and a beta of 1.88. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Angi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.