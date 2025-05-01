XTX Topco Ltd Sells 4,481 Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Super Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Super Group by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 157,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Super Group by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Super Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Super Group stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 135.19 and a beta of 1.05. Super Group Limited has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Super Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $517.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Super Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

