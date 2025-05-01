XTX Topco Ltd Has $51,000 Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273,087 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 31,891.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.07 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Saturday, April 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

