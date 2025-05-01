XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 21,018 VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

VYNE opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.37. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.73% and a negative net margin of 6,896.55%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VYNE

VYNE Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.