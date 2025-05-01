Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Weatherford International by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

WFRD stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Weatherford International news, Director Neal P. Goldman bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $504,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,074.44. This trade represents a 90.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arunava Mitra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,835.04. The trade was a 32.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,425 shares of company stock worth $2,916,822 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

