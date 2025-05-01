NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 71.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 257.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 188,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,856.36. This represents a 36.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $308.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.30.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

