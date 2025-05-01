NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

