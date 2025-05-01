NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,250 Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Hartford AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSRT. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,237,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 670,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Hartford AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Hartford AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00.

About Hartford AAA CLO ETF

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.