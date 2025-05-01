NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 201.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLOI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,816,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 926,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,891,000 after purchasing an additional 321,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,160,000 after purchasing an additional 141,573 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,206,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $52.82 on Thursday. VanEck CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

