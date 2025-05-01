NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 5,131 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 359.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 54.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,323,000 after buying an additional 420,399 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 153,437 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $101,448.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,388.40. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,330. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $57.20.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

