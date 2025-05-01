NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 4,872 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,387,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,772,000 after purchasing an additional 847,334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,939,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,001,000 after purchasing an additional 455,040 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,822,000 after buying an additional 2,752,950 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,758,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after buying an additional 2,642,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,281,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,442,000 after buying an additional 77,631 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

CCCS opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 463.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $53,490.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Schloss sold 27,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $236,310.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,569 shares in the company, valued at $228,493.40. This trade represents a 50.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock valued at $434,240,401 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

