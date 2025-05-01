NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 13,217 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 291.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 744.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 293,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 258,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,496,000 after purchasing an additional 154,125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 144,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 143,941 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

CVR Energy stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 314.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25.

Insider Transactions at CVR Energy

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. CVR Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 244,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $3,934,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,107,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,316,637.58. This trade represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,633,853 shares of company stock worth $28,497,570. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.20.

CVR Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also

