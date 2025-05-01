Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,315 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Marqeta worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 1,255.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Marqeta Stock Up 1.5 %

MQ opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $135.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Marqeta



Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

