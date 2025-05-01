LPL Financial LLC Acquires 44,705 Shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FuboTV were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of FuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of FuboTV by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FuboTV by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in FuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Get FuboTV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Huber Research upgraded FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FuboTV from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $3.50 target price on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.40 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at FuboTV

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $107,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

FuboTV Stock Performance

NYSE FUBO opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. FuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

About FuboTV

(Free Report)

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.