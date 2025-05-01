Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Five Point were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,525,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 493,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 2,431.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 419,436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,182,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 163,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 6,779,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of FPH stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.46. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Kim Tobler sold 18,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $106,906.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,618.06. This represents a 50.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

