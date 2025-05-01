First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 196.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,855 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

ATMU opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.24 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.