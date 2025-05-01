First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 519,402 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1,482.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,402 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Paramount Global worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Paramount Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 847,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 151,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 545,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 407,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 734,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 260,084 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

