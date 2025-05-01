First Trust Advisors LP Invests $6.27 Million in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 337,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Paycor HCM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,454,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,421,000 after acquiring an additional 226,807 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,934,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,170 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,386,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,590,000 after acquiring an additional 47,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,799,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,983,000 after acquiring an additional 106,628 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,003,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,201,000 after acquiring an additional 269,179 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -187.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

