First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

