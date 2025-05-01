First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,039 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,082,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

COO opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.81 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

