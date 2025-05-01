First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 862,560 Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 862,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,716 shares during the last quarter. Hestia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,326,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 586,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 182.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 624,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 880,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In other news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,650.35. This represents a 42.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 622,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,935. This trade represents a 66.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,941,529 shares of company stock worth $19,517,109 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PBI stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -21.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBI

About Pitney Bowes

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.