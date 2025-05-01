CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 250,543 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,543 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in New Gold were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
New Gold Stock Up 18.8 %
Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGD
New Gold Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.