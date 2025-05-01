CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 250,543 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,543 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in New Gold were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.60 to $3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.60 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

