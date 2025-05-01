CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 1,809 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 71,265 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

In related news, Director Anne Vazquez purchased 1,250 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $35,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,937.50. This trade represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,598 shares of company stock valued at $75,476. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

UVSP opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $856.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.17%. Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

