CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 10,010 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARDX. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.61.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

ARDX stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $223,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,733.84. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,768.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,378.48. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,076 shares of company stock valued at $823,804. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

