CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $85,000 Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 147.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,788,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,778,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

SVM opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $816.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

