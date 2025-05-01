Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $15.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

INMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday. Baird R W downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded InMode from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. InMode has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.21 million. InMode had a net margin of 45.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,618 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,853,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in InMode by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in InMode by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,241 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,026,823 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after buying an additional 44,712 shares during the period. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 659,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

