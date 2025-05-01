BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 170,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

