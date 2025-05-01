Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 272.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 312,440 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

In other news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $234,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,217.92. This trade represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $479,386.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,871.10. This represents a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 424,780 shares of company stock worth $3,158,081. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHR opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

