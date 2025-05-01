173,960 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 173,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after buying an additional 3,493,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Chewy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,120,000 after buying an additional 1,293,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chewy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,489,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,345,000 after buying an additional 399,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Chewy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,866,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,495,000 after buying an additional 1,243,981 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chewy by 4,577.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,381,000 after buying an additional 2,144,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $40.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Chewy’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price target on Chewy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $285,209.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,901.60. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $2,540,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 262,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,566.80. This trade represents a 21.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,907 shares of company stock worth $16,529,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

