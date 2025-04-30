Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,798,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $81,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2,681.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on COLD. Scotiabank cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.