Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,449,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $80,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 94,671 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in O-I Glass by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 49,383 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 50,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 203,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 95,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OI. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE:OI opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

