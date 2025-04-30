Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,419,382 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of Kinross Gold worth $87,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. CIBC upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

