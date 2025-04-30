Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,661 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $80,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,198,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,109,000 after buying an additional 80,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,769,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 102,692 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,300,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $61,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

